3 A-League stars Plymouth Argyle should consider amid recent transfer focus

Plymouth Argyle are preparing for life in the Championship and following promotion, it seems they’re casting a wide net in search of new recruits.

Spanish defender Julio Pleguezuelo is the Pilgrims’ only signing thus far, joining on a free transfer from FC Twente.

The overseas signings might not be done there either amid reports of two turned down bids for Central Coast Mariners man Sammy Silvera. The chase of the Australian comes after a winter swoop for A-League striker Ben Waine, suggesting that Argyle are looking at Australia’s top-tier as a good recruitment option.

With that in mind, here are three A-League starlets Plymouth Argyle should have their eyes on…

Brandon Borrello – Western Sydney Wanderers

Kicking off this list with a versatile, goalscoring forward in the form of Brandon Borrello. He plays either out on the right-wing or through the middle as a striker. At 27, he’s in his prime and he showed it last season, notching 13 goals and five assists in 27 games.

He could be a real goalscoring threat in behind the striker for Plymouth and could find the chance to play in the Championship an attractive prospect.

Mark Natta – Newcastle Jets

20-year-old Natta is a left-footed centre-back who can also fill in at left-back. His ball-playing ability and progressive nature from the back have seen him slot in as a defensive midfielder too, showcasing his versatility well.

He’s got the makings of a bright talent and with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024, he could be one worth looking at for either this summer or the January window further down the line.

Calem Nieuwenhof – Western Sydney Wanderers

Nieuwenhof is up there with Australia’s most promising young players and it wouldn’t be a surprise if someone picks him up sooner rather than later.

Playing as either a defensive or central midfielder, the 22-year-old boasts a well-rounded game. After moving slightly further forward, his return of goals and assists started to pick up too. Nieuwenhof ended the 2022/23 season with four goals and two assists to his name in 27 games.