West Ham set to lodge bid for 23-year-old Sunderland star

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard is expected to be the subject of a bid from West Ham in the coming days, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Sunderland only signed Ballard last summer, bringing him in from North London giants Arsenal. His move to the Stadium of Light came off the back of an impressive loan at Millwall and despite struggling with injuries, he’s still made a good impression with the Black Cats.

The Northern Ireland international was limited to 22 appearances across all competitions last season, with a fractured foot keeping him out first before a hamstring injury brought a premature end to his campaign.

That hasn’t prevented any admiring glances though, with West Ham linked earlier this month.

Now, new reports from the Belfast Telegraph have said that the Hammers are expected to firm up their interest in Ballard with a bid. The offer is expected in the coming days, with Sunderland in a position to demand a good price given he still has three years on his contract.

A strong position

As touched on before, Ballard’s contract situation puts Sunderland in a strong position. If they want to hold onto the defender, they can. They’re in no rush to cash in given how long is left on his contract and even if they are open to a sale, they can demand a good fee.

The Black Cats have seen a number of their key players linked with exits and it could be that one or two are moved on to raise funds for reinvestment in the squad and infrastructure.

A quick start to summer business has been made with the signings of Luis Semedo, Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt. Of those four, Triantis and Seelt are both centre-backs, further bolstering Tony Mowbray’s options at the back after a shortage for much of last season.