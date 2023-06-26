UPDATED: The 9 Leicester City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Leicester City finally have their manager in place, meaning that the Foxes’ summer transfer plans can start to move forward.

Enzo Maresca is the man tasked with guiding Leicester City to an immediate return to the Premier League. And it’s a big task for the Italian coach who’s just left Manchester City, made even more so by the likelihood of some of his key players moving on this summer.

But there’s also some players being linked with moves to the King Power this summer, and here we discuss all the latest Leicester City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising…

James Maddison

James Maddison is being eyed up by Spurs and Newcastle United in what’s proving to be one of the most high-profile player sales of the summer.

How likely is this one?

Given the fact that Maddison is out of contract next summer, there doesn’t look to be any scenario where he stays at the club beyond this summer. It’s now down to Spurs and Newcastle to meet the Foxes’ £60million valuation.

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes’ situation is similar to that of Maddison – he’s been linked with a number of clubs but it looks like West Ham are the most keen as things stand.

How likely is this one?

West Ham are reported to be very keen on Barnes, with the Hammers said to be ready to make a bid at some point this summer. But the club are in the process of selling Declan Rice and the funds from his sale will no doubt be used to sign Barnes, so that’s the wait here. An exit looks very likely for Barnes this summer though.

Timothy Castagne

Full-back Timothy Castagne has been linked alongside a number of Premier League clubs this summer, including Arsenal, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham.

How likely is this one?

Castagne is another in a similar situation to Maddison and Barnes, though this potential exit doesn’t seem like it’s as much of a priority for Leicester given the fact that he’ll fetch a smaller price tag and that he’s under contract for another two years. No team looks close to submitting a bid but if one comes in then it’d be likely that he’s sold.

Wilfred Ndidi

New Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was reported to be eyeing up a move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi last week.

How likely is this one?

It was an ambitious link from the off, perhaps based around Rodgers’ previous ties to Leicester City. Ndidi looks like another big name who could be leaving Leicester this summer, but a move to Celtic seems unlikely.

Kalechi Iheanacho

Recent reports claimed that Nottingham Forest had held talks with Leicester City striker Kalechi Iheanacho.

How likely is this one?

The same report said that more talks are planned and so if Forest’s interest in Iheanacho is genuine, then a move to the City Ground this summer could be very likely. But until the news is confirmed by a more credible and recognised outlet, then this one will remain just a rumour for the time being.

Ryan Giles

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Leicester are now in the race to sign Wolves wing-back Ryan Giles this summer.

How likely is this one?

Leicester City and Middlesbrough look to be in a two-horse race to sign Giles this summer, and Boro could have an obvious advantage given the fact that Giles shone on loan for them last time round. But Leicester remains an attractive option and if they make the first move, Giles could be theirs, with the Wolves man seemingly up for sale.

Tom Cairney

Leicester City have been credited with an interest in Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, who is out of contract in 2024.

How likely is this one?

The Scot won’t come cheap. Fulham will want a decent fee for their long-standing skipper and he’ll be on a decent wage, so it’s not an easy one for Leicester. But if he falls further down the pecking order this summer then Fulham could lower their demands, or even look into a loan deal, so it’s one to keep an eye on.

Jerry Yates

Numerous sources reported last month that Leicester have an interest in Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, who scored 14 goals in the Championship last season.

How likely is this one?

It looks very possible, this one. The Championship looks like Yates’ level and he perhaps won’t get much better than Leicester. But Blackpool want up to £4million for the player and the Foxes will no doubt want to sort their summer sales before signing new players, which could leave the door open for another team to swoop in. But Yates to Leicester certainly seems possible.

M’Bala Nzola

Report coming out of Italy earlier this month claimed that Leicester City are among the sides keeping an eye on Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola.

How likely is this one?

It was claimed that Leicester viewed Nzola as a potential replacement for Jamie Vardy. But it’s since been suggested that Maresca wants to keep Vardy at the club going into next season and so a move for Nzola doesn’t seem all that likely.