UPDATED: The 7 QPR summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

QPR are yet to make any new signings this summer, in what is a pivotal summer for the club.

QPR though seem to have a growing number of names on their transfer radar, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side looking set to utilise the free and loan markets this summer.

And after a busy month of June with the transfer window opening and so on, we’ve rounded up the latest QPR summer transfer rumours and discussed the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Morgan Fox

QPR have been linked with a move for free agent defender Morgan Fox, who was released by Stoke City at the end of last season.

How likely is this one?

It’s of course a possibility given the fact that Fox is a free agent. But QPR face competition from the likes of Sunderland and Birmingham City here, so a move isn’t all that straight forward, and perhaps not all that likely.

Jack Whatmough

Jack Whatmough is another name who is set to become a free agent this summer and who is also said to be of interest to QPR.

How likely is this one?

Again, QPR face a lot of competition for Whatmough. Mike McGrath says that Bristol City, Coventry City, and Preston are also keen, but if QPR can guarantee game time then they could have a chance.

Paul Smyth

West London Sport revealed last week that QPR are keen on a reunion with Paul Smyth, who is set to be released by Leyton Orient this summer.

How likely is this one?

Given the fact that Smyth has previous ties to the club and is set to be released by Orient, a free transfer to a Championship club in QPR could be attractive, especially if Smyth feels like he has unfinished business at the club. This one could be one to keep an eye on.

Dominic Gape

Yet another free agent to be linked with a move to QPR – Ainsworth is said to be keen on a reunion with the departing Wycombe Wanderers midfielder.

How likely is this one?

A gap has opened up in the QPR midfield following Stefan Johansen’s exit, and for Ainsworth, replacing him with a player he knows well in Gape could make sense. As for Gape, a step up to the Championship would no doubt be an attractive option for him this summer.

Lyndon Dykes

Dykes could be the big summer sale for QPR. He has ongoing interest from Millwall who appear to have had a bid rejected for the Scot.

How likely is this one?

It could all depend on Millwall’s situation. They seem the most keen but they also have a few other transfer issues to attend to right now – notably the emerging interest from Burnley in their key man Zian Flemming. If they could make a decent fee on him then it seems more likely that Millwall could put more on the table for Dykes.

Murphy Mahoney

The R’s young shot-stopper has been linked with a loan move to Swindon Town this month.

How likely is this one?

It’s a move that makes sense. QPR though have uncertainty in the goalkeeping departing with Jordan Archer’s future still not finalised, and with Seny Dieng attracting interest, so the club might not make a decision on Mahoney until later in the window.

Sinclair Armstrong

Yesterday, reports emerged claiming that QPR have had loan enquiries for Sinclair Armstrong.

How likely is this one?

It doesn’t seem likely that Armstrong heads out on loan this summer. He made his breakthrough in the first-team last season and impressed, and given the lack of depth in the R’s squad, loaning out a useful player in Armstrong doesn’t look likely.