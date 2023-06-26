UPDATED: The 6 Stoke City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Stoke City are planning a proactive summer transfer window. But more than a week after the opening of the transfer window, the Potters are yet to bring anyone in.

There’s a number of players being linked with moves to the bet365 Stadium though, but so far the Potters are yet to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Alex Neil and co still have enough time to make the necessary changes ,with some player exits just as likely as player signings.

Here we look at the latest Stoke City transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Lyndon Dykes

Close to the start of the month, Daily Mail revealed that Stoke City are one of the teams keen on QPR striker Lyndon Dykes.

How likely is this one?

Right now, Dykes to Stoke doesn’t seem that likely, with the Scot having firmer interest from Championship rivals Millwall. But it does look likely that Dykes moves on this summer and so a move to the bet365 can’t be ruled out just yet.

Will Smallbone

An exclusive report from FootballTransfers recently revealed that Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone has interest from Bournemouth, Sunderland, Hull City, and Stoke City, who has the Irishman on loan last time round.

How likely is this one?

It’s a difficult one to predict. It seems unlikely that Southampton sanction his exit following their relegation to the Championship, but growing interest in the player could suggest that he’s up for grabs. If he is then Stoke would no doubt be an attractive option for him given the fact that he flourished on loan with the Potters.

Jason Knight

Daily Mail recently added Stoke City to the growing list of Championship clubs keen on Derby County midfielder Jason Knight.

How likely is this one?

Midfield certainly looks like a position that Stoke will look to bolster this summer. But there looks to be teams with a stronger interest in the Irishman, with Bristol City having already made bids for the player, and Ipswich Town are also keen. Right now, this seems more unlikely than likely.

Matija Sarkic

Stoke City have ongoing links to Wolves’ Matija Sarkic, who spent time on loan at the club last season.

How likely is this one?

Stoke seem to be the only side pursuing a move for Sarkic this summer. But reports yesterday (The Sun on Sunday, pg. 61) revealed that the Potters are more than half-a-million pounds short of Wolves’ £2million valuation – whether or not Stoke are willing to pay that amount for a goalkeeper who’s relatively inexperienced and has struggled with injury remains to be seen.

Ellis Simms

The Everton striker has a growing list of Championship suitors, with Stoke City one of those to be credited with an interest.

How likely is this one?

It certainly seems like a possibility that Simms joins Stoke City this summer. Again though, it’s one that depends on the competition and who makes the first move. Middlesbrough have recently joined the race, with the likes of Sunderland also keen, so whilst it’s a possibility it looks like a difficult transfer pursuit for the Potters.

Connor Taylor

StokeonTrent Live recently revealed that young defender Connor Taylor has interest from EFL clubs ahead of the summer.

How likely is this one?

The same report from StokeonTrent Live however went on to claim that the Potters are unlikely to sanction his temporary exit this summer.