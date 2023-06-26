UPDATED: The 6 Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Sheffield Wednesday are in a state of limbo at the moment but that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumours from circulating this month.

Sheffield Wednesday are managerless after the shock exit of Darren Moore and as it stands, there’s no clear direction in terms of the summer recruitment plan. Regardless, plenty of names have been linked with the Owls, boding well for when they do have a new boss given the need for new faces.

After a busy month, we round up the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Wednesday had Peacock-Farrell on loan in the 2021/22 season and Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon a loan return could be on the cards following Burnley’s promotion.

How likely is this one?

It would be harsh on Cameron Dawson after his strong season but another goalkeeper is needed. Neither will want to serve as a backup though.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Alongside fellow promoted sides Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, Wednesday are said to be keeping tabs on versatile Irishman Ogbene’s situation as his contract with Rotherham United runs out.

How likely is this one?

Ogbene is a feasible yet eye-catching target but the longer the uncertainty over the managerial situation goes on, another suitor could look to pounce to secure his signature.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

The Owls need another option on the right-hand side and after another successful loan away from Arsenal, Norton-Cuffy is reportedly a player who has been mentioned as a potential target at Hillsborough.

How likely is this one?

If he still fits the system under new management, Norton-Cuffy could be a great signing. It remains to be seen just what Arsenal have planned for him though after his spell with play-off finalists Coventry City.

Jordan Storey

Storey comes into this summer off the back of an impressive season with Preston but former loan club Wednesday are claimed to be monitoring him ahead of a possible reunion ahead of their Championship return.

How likely is this one?

It would be a real surprise to see Preston let Storey go given that he was a mainstay under Ryan Lowe last season. They’d likely demand a strong fee for his services, likely putting the Owls off a swoop.

Josh Windass

After holding an interest in January, Southampton are reported to have set their sights on Wednesday’s star forward Windass as a potential signing as they prepare for the drop to Championship football.

How likely is this one?

The Saints will definitely have the money to get a deal done and with a year left on his contract, it could be a good chance for the Owls to cash in. Windass will likely be a key player for them in the second-tier though, so losing him would be a big blow.

Marvin Johnson

Last but not least is left-sided star Johnson, who was claimed to be a target for Ipswich Town.

How likely is this one?

Johnson’s deal is up at the end of this month so while an exit isn’t out of the question, it would be a real surprise if he went to Portman Road. They’ve got ample options on the left and it has since been reported that he is not a target for Ipswich.