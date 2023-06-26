UPDATED: The 6 Blackburn Rovers summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Blackburn Rovers have made a quick start to their summer recruitment, calming concerns over the hierarchy after a January window to forget.

So far, Blackburn Rovers have added Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson to their ranks. It makes for a good start to business but Jon Dahl Tomasson and Gregg Broughton will know they can’t rest on their laurels.

Plenty of names have been linked with moves to Ewood Park while others have drawn interest from elsewhere. After a busy month, we round up the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Thomas Kaminski

Luton Town and Anderlecht (The Sun on Sunday, 25.06.23, page 61) are both said to be interested in Kaminski. Rovers are demanding £6m for the ‘keeper, with an exit possible after he lost his starting spot to Aysnley Pears.

How likely is this one?

Kaminski definitely deserves regular starting football and you’d fancy him to get it elsewhere. If someone gets closer to Rovers’ valuation, you could see him moving on this summer.

Kian Breckin

Manchester City’s goalscoring midfielder Breckin was also linked in The Sun on Sunday at the weekend (25.06.23, page 61). There is competition from Southampton though, with Breckin potentially heading out on loan this summer.

How likely is this one?

Given Southampton’s close links to City through recruitment chief Jason Wilcox, you would think the Saints are in a strong position to get this done. That could make it hard for Blackburn to strike a deal.

Karl Darlow

Darlow is down the pecking order at Newcastle United and after a starring stint on loan at Hull City, he’s drawn plenty of interest this summer. Blackburn Rovers were linked in The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61) but Middlesbrough and Hull are also keen.

How likely is this one?

Darlow would be a great goalkeeping addition but his quality certainly warrants a starting spot. If Rovers can’t guarantee that, he could prefer a move elsewhere.

Andy Moran

TEAMtalk reported earlier this month that Rovers had held discussions over a possible loan swoop for Brighton prodigy Moran. He starred in PL2 last season and looks ready for a change on the senior stage.

How likely is this one?

Brighton and Blackburn have done business before with the loans of Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra. It seems feasible that they rekindle that relationship to bring in Moran as another option up top.

Lewis Travis

Millwall saw a low bid for Travis knocked back before interest from Luton Town emerged in Rovers’ club captain shortly after.

How likely is this one?

While Travis is an influential figure on and off the pitch, the feeling is that he could be sold for the right price. Luton Town could be a more likely destination as they have Premier League money at their disposal and selling to Millwall would mean strengthening a divisional rival.

Justin Ferizaj

Last but not least, Shamrock Rovers starlet Justin Ferizaj is said to be a player on the radar at Ewood Park following an eye-catching breakthrough in Ireland.

How likely is this one?

Rovers aren’t afraid to bring in a young talent and Irish sides are often willing to let their talents try their luck on English shores. If Blackburn firm up their interest, this seems like a feasible deal.