UPDATED: The 5 West Brom summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

West Brom could be in for a testing summer transfer window, with the Baggies in need of player sales in order to balance the books.

And there’s already been one major player sale with Dara O’Shea having left for Burnley. The defender joins Burnley in a reported £7million deal but whether or not the Baggies need to oversee some more player sales this summer remains to be seen.

But Carlos Corberan’s side are still being linked with some potential new signings, as well as other potential payer departures, and here we look at all the latest West Brom summer transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Jonathan Panzo

West Brom and Rangers have both been linked with a summer loan move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Jonathan Panzo.

How likely is this one?

It doesn’t seem very likely that Panzo joins West Brom this summer. The centre-back is being heavily linked with Rangers, with reports suggesting that the Gers would prefer a permanent move, but that they’ve been priced out of said move.

Josh Key

Football Insider recently revealed that West Brom and Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle are both keen on Exeter City’s departing wing-back Josh Key.

How likely is this one?

It’s a move that makes sense for both Key and West Brom. Key is set to become a free agent and he’s looking to make the step up after his impressive last season. Other teams have been linked in the past but West Brom would no doubt prove to be an attractive destination for Key, so keep an eye on this one.

Marvelous Nakamba

Journalist Darren Witcoop revealed earlier this month that West Brom are looking into a potential deal for out of favour Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

How likely is this one?

This one always looked like a tough one for West Brom to pull off. And it’s since been claimed that Luton Town are closing in on a move for Nakamba, who spent time on loan at the club last season, so Nakamba to The Hawthorns doesn’t look likely.

Jayson Molumby

Alan Nixon recently claimed that Leeds United are weighing up a summer swoop for Baggies midfielder Jayson Molumby.

How likely is this one?

This is a tricky one to decipher. Express & Star said before O’Shea’s move to Burnley that West Brom would prefer to keep Molumby, but that the club would have to consider any incoming bids – though whether O’Shea’s exit changes that remains to be seen. For now though, it doesn’t seem all that likely that Molumby leaves.

Jamaldeen Jimoh

Earlier this month, Birmingham Live reported that Baggies youngster Jamaldeen Jimoh is set to complete a £1million move to neighbours Aston Villa.

How likely is this one?

Nothing has been said of this apparent move in the past two weeks now. But for Birmingham Live to say that Jimoh is set to join Villa, there must have been concrete evidence, so we could see this move confirmed in the coming weeks or even days.