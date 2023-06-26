UPDATED: The 5 Ipswich Town summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Ipswich Town are in store for a promising summer transfer, ahead of what many think will be a promising 2023/24 season in the Championship.

Young goalkeeper Henry Gray is Ipswich Town’s only summer signing so far. But Kieran McKenna’s side look to have a few irons in the fire, with a few exciting names being linked with the club.

And there’s also been some names to have been linked with a move to Portman Road, only for reports to then rule out the possibility – Marvin Johnson, Ollie Kensdale, and Jack Taylor who Town have reportedly dropped their interest in, and they don’t feature on this list.

Here we look at the latest Ipswich Town rumours and discuss the likelihood of each of the deals materialising…

Ellis Simms

A recent report in The Sun (via TWTD) claimed that Ipswich have tabled a £3.5million bid for Simms.

How likely is this one?

TWTD went on to confirm Town’s interest in Simms, though whether or not the club really have put a bid on the table remains to be seen. Simms is attracting widespread Championship interest with more and more teams joining the race, but Ipswich look like they have a strong interest.

With money to spend and a project to sell the player, Ipswich could be an attractive option for Simms, but with so many teams in the running it’ll be difficult.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The same report from The Sun that linked Simms with Ipswich has also linked Crystal Palace talent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a loan move to the club.

How likely is this one?

Ipswich were first linked with Rak-Sakyi back in May and so it certainly seems like there’s an interest there. Rak-Sakyi’s impressive performances for Charlton Athletic last time round though may have given Palace something to think about, so a decision on his future might not be made until later in the window.

But if Palace do decide to send him out on loan, Ipswich look like they might be at the front of the queue.

Jason Knight

Recent reports have claimed that Ipswich Town have joined the race to sign Jason Knight.

How likely is this one?

Ipswich Town are just one of a handful of Championship sides keen on Knight, with Stoke City in the running along with Bristol City, with the latter having already seen bids rejected.

Knight certainly looks like the type of player that Ipswich would target this summer, though with Bristol City putting money on the table, it suggests that they’re further ahead in this transfer chase and so this is one that Town could miss out on.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ipswich Town were credited with an interest in Rotherham United’s out of contract star Chiedozie Ogbene earlier this month.

How likely is this one?

It looked like Sheffield Wednesday were leading the race for Ogbene, but the Owls’ recent managerial change and subsequent uncertainty has left their move for Ogbene up in the air.

Ipswich could now make a move but expect there to be widespread Championship interest in the Irishman – for the time being, Ogbene to Ipswich looks like a long-shot.

Georgie Rusev

Football Insider recently linked CSKA Sofia winger Georgi Rusev with Ipswich Town, Norwich City, and Watford.

How likely is this one?

This link was a random one and little has been said about it since. Ipswich seem to focus their recruitment on players based in England who have experience of their respective division, and so this move doesn’t look that likely to go through.