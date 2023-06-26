UPDATED: The 5 Bristol City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Bristol City have once again made a strong start to the summer transfer window, and Nigel Pearson’s side don’t look to be finished yet either.

Haydon Roberts, Ross McCrorie, and Rob Dickie have all joined Bristol City so far this summer. Pearson and his side look like they could be making a real go of it this summer and there looks set to be some more names arriving at the club, with some also looking set to move on as well.

Here we look at the recent Bristol City summer transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Alex Scott

Bristol City’s young star has interest from a number of teams ahead of this summer, with a £25million price tag on his head.

How likely is this one?

The latest teams to have joined this transfer chase are Inter Milan and Bournemouth, who now rival the likes of long-term suitors West Ham and Wolves for the signing of the youngster. His sale this summer looks likely, but it all depends on whether anyone matches the Robins’ asking price, or if the club eventually drop that asking price so that they can get a sale this summer.

Jason Knight

The Derby County midfielder was recently subject to two bids from Bristol City, which were both rejected.

How likely is this one?

It certainly seems like Knight is a key target for the Robins and going off their early trajectory this summer, they might yet get their man. But there’s a growing number of Championship sides showing an interest in Knight, including the likes of Ipswich and Stoke, so it won’t be an easy pursuit for Bristol City.

Jack Taylor

Football Insider recently claimed that Bristol City have joined the race to sign Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor.

How likely is this one?

It certainly looks like a move that Bristol City would pursue, given Taylor’s contract situation and his impressive performances in League One last time round. And with Ipswich now out of the race it could open the door for the Robins. Right now though, Bristol City seem more intent on signing Knight.

Kane Wilson

Bolton Wanderers are pursuing a move for the Bristol City man, who only joined last summer.

How likely is this one?

A recent report from The Bolton News said that there’s some complications over the fee for Wilson. But the same report added that the move is still likely to go through.

Jack Whatmough

Jack Whatmough looks set to leave Wigan Athletic on a free transfer this summer, with Bristol City among those to have been linked.

How likely is this one?

It’s a surprising link given that Bristol City have already signed three defenders this summer, with two of them being centre-backs, so adding another in Whatmough seems unlikely for the time being.