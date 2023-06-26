Southampton could face obstacle in pursuit of 20-goal striker

Southampton boss Russell Martin is keen to bring Joel Piroe to St. Mary’s but the ‘acrimony’ between the Saints and Swansea City could hinder talks, as per the Daily Mail.

Southampton swooped on the Swans to snatch manager Martin earlier this month. They’ve appointed him as their latest permanent boss following relegation to the Championship and will be hoping the highly-rated coach can lead them back to the second-tier.

The saga over his move from South Wales to Hampshire dragged on for a while, with compensation proving a sticking point before the announcement was finally made.

Now, it has been said that the tension between the two sides could hinder Southampton’s efforts to bring Swansea star Piroe in this summer. The Daily Mail reports that Martin wants to sign the £12m-rated striker but the ‘acrimony’ between the clubs could hamper any negotiations.

Piroe is also said to have an offer from abroad after netting 20 goals in 45 games across all competitions last season.

On the move?

With a year left on his contract at Swansea City, it feels like the right time for Piroe to move on. A switch to Southampton makes sense given that Martin is in charge and the Saints need a new talisman in their bid to return to the Premier League immediately.

However, it does feel as though Piroe has outgrown the Championship.

The Dutchman has notched 44 goals in 92 games for Swansea City. He’s proven he’s capable of playing above the level and at 23, he’s got plenty of time to only get better as well. The time may have come for him to make the step up to a top league, and a move to Southampton couldn’t offer the jump up that he deserves.

Time will tell how his situation pans out but with said bitterness between the two clubs after the Martin saga, it could be that Swansea make a deal for Southampton too tricky to do anyway.