Shrewsbury Town mainstay drawing EFL transfer interest

Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Marko Marosi has attracted interest from a host of EFL clubs, according to the Shropshire Star.

Shrewsbury Town recruited goalkeeper Marosi back in the summer of 2021, bringing him in from Coventry City.

Since then, he’s been the Shrews’ go-to man in between the sticks. He’s kept 24 clean sheets in 99 appearances for the club, with 10 clean sheets and 49 appearances coming during the 2022/23 campaign.

Marosi has a year left on his contract but amid the ongoing uncertainty over the managerial position, it has emerged that he’s got suitors from elsewhere.

The Shropshire Star reports that Marosi has drawn admiring glances from a host of EFL clubs. None of the sides are named but while Salop search for a new manager, it has been said that sales aren’t out of the question.

As it stands, Marosi has a year left on his contract with the club, so Town would be entitled to a fee for his services.

A change in goal?

It will be interesting to see just how Steve Cotterill’s exit impacts the playing squad at Montgomery Waters Meadow this summer. A new boss will likely want to make a mark on the ranks and if Marosi is drawing interest from elsewhere, a change in between the sticks might not be out of the question.

Harry Burgoyne is also on the books, as is 18-year-old talent Xander Parke. Jaden Bevan is moving on, so if Marosi isn’t to stay, another goalkeeper will likely be sought, even if they end up acting as cover and competition.

Marosi has proven himself as an influential player for the club and at his best, he can be a real game changer for the side. Time will tell if he’s going to head elsewhere though, with other sides seemingly keen.