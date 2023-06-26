QPR agree deal to sign 25-year-old, report claims

Last week, West London Sport revealed that QPR were looking into a potential deal for Smyth, 25, who is set to leave Leyton Orient as a free agent at the end of this month.

The Northern Irishman joined Orient in 2021 after being released by QPR. He went on to make 68 appearances for the O’s whilst scoring 14 goals – 1o of those goals came in League Two last season as Smyth helped his side earn promotion from League Two.

Now though, Football Insider are reporting that QPR have agreed a deal to sign Smyth ahead of his contract expiry, with the former R’s man set to become Gareth Ainsworth’s first summer signing.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

A good signing?

Smyth may not be such a blockbuster signing for QPR, but it could prove to be a shrewd signing for the club going into next season.

The attacker was relatively well-liked among QPR fans despite him not really being able to make an impression in the first-team. He’s a player with a lot of energy and a good work ethic and that kind of work-rate may be something QPR need in an Ainsworth-style side.

And on a free transfer, it’s a cost-effective move for QPR. But if the R’s want to be competitive next season then they’ll need to sign some players with proven Championship credentials, though finding players like that who are also within the club’s transfer budget is going to be tough.

Expect to see some more free agents arriving at QPR this summer, as well as a number of loan signings from Premier League sides later in the window.