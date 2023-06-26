Preston North End see loan-to-buy offer for international striker knocked back, club want sale now

Mmaee, currently plays for Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros. The 12-cap Moroccan international began his career with Standard Liege but made his name in Cyprus with AEL Limassol, before joining Ferencvaros in 2021.

Since, Mmaee has 45 appearances in the Hungarian top flight, scoring 25 goals in the process with 12 of those goals coming in the 2022/23 season.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that Preston North End have seen a loan-to-buy bid for Mmaee knocked back. Their report claims that Preston put forward a loan offer with the option to buy Mmaee permanently for £3million, though Ferencvaros would prefer a permanent sale this summer.

Luton Town are also interested in the striker and Football Insider say that the Hatters are ‘considering entering the race with a bid’.

Mmaee to Luton Town

This one has come out of the blue somewhat. It’s a random name plucked out of Europe and if the rumour is true, then it shows that Preston could be willing to spend some big money at some point soon.

£3million is a lot for a Championship club but whether or not Preston are ready to spend that amount now remains to be seen.

Luton’s interest is bad news for Ryan Lowe’s side as the Hatters now have a lot of money following their promotion, and they’ll be able to offer Mmaee Premier League football, so a move to Kenilworth Road would be attractive.

But Preston have made the first move and it suggests that they’re the most keen, so keep an eye on Mmaee to Preston North End ovet the coming weeks.

Lowe could do with adding strikers to his ranks this summer after seeing Tom Cannon’s loan spell come to an end.