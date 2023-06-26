Oxford United and Stockport County among sides battling for Arsenal midfielder

Oxford United, Stockport County and Gillingham are among the sides fighting to sign Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

Akinola previously spent time in Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town’s academies but he’s currently on the books with Arsenal. He spent last season on loan with Paul Cook’s Chesterfield following a previous stint in Scotland with Dundee United.

Now though, All Nigeria Soccer reports that the 22-year-old is drawing wide scale interest, some of which comes from the EFL.

League One side Oxford United are said to be alongside League Two duo Stockport County and Gillingham in eyeing Akinola. Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest also hold an interest though, as do Turkish sides Umraniyespor and Genclerbirligi.

The player has 12 months left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium so Arsenal are willing to sell, though there is still a chance he sees his deal extended if only a loan move is in the offing.

Ready for the EFL?

Alongside his time in Arsenal’s academy, Akinola has now spent valuable time out on loan at a good level on two occasions. A step up to the EFL could be next, though it remains to be seen if a move would be permanent or temporary.

For any of Oxford United, Stockport County or Gillingham, Akinola could prove to be a valuable asset in the present and future. As a product of Arsenal’s academy, he’s got a high ceiling and has a strong footballing education behind him, so any of the sides keen could make a really shrewd coup bringing him in permanently this summer.

At 22, the time has come for him to be playing senior football on a regular basis, so that will need to be a priority for the player as he weighs up his options ahead of next season.