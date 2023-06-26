Millwall in talks over free transfer swoop for departing Fulham man

Millwall are in talks to sign Joe Bryan upon the expiry of his Fulham contract, according to reporter John Percy.

Bryan is heading for free agency this summer as his contract with Fulham winds down. He had dropped down the pecking order at Craven Cottage before his loan move to French side OGC Nice last summer and this time around, he’ll be looking for a new permanent home.

A Championship move has been mooted. Bristol City were hopeful of bringing him back to Ashton Gate but that deal failed to materialise amid a reported desire from Bryan to keep playing abroad.

Now though, it has been claimed that he could end up staying on these shores.

The Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy has said on Twitter that Bryan is in talks over a move to Millwall. The Lions were among the sides linked in Bristol Live‘s first report on the left-back’s situation.

In fact, the 29-year-old could even undergo a medical this week if negotiations continue on their current trajectory.

A needed addition?

Millwall confirmed earlier this summer that Scott Malone would be moving on at the end of his deal. That combined with the end of Callum Styles’ loan leaves Murray Wallace as the only natural left-back at The Den, so another option was needed.

Bryan looks a perfect fit for that role. He’s got bags of pedigree and experience at Championship level and has tested himself higher in the Premier League and Ligue 1 too. At 29, he’s at a good age where he could still hold down the role for a few years to come too.

As a free agent, Bryan could be an ideal signing for Millwall as they look to keep costs down where possible, freeing space in the budget for them to splash the cash on more exciting additions similar Scottish striker Kevin Nisbet, who has already joined from Hibernian.