Manchester United set to sign Watford youngster, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are set to sign Watford youngster Harry Amass, says Fabrizio Romano.

Amass, 16, is a product of the Watford youth academy. The young left-back had emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United earlier in the year but nothing more as been said of the move until now.

Transfer guru Romano has revealed on Twitter that Manchester United are now ‘set to sign’ Amass this summer, with the move set to be completed this week.

Romano adds that Amass will sign a four-year deal with the Red Devils.

Manchester United are now set to sign English talented fullback Harry Amass, deal done. It will be signed, completed this week. 🚨🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Amass joins from Watford — told he’ll sign four year contract. pic.twitter.com/EHbzHG2KkO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023

Amass is yet to make his first-team debut for the Hornets, but he seems to be very well-regarded in the game. And he’ll become the second player to be sold by Watford this summer following Joao Pedro’s big money move to Brighton earlier in the summer.

A blow for the Hornets

Amass certainly looks to have a bright future in the game and one day, he could be worth a lot of money. But Watford look set to lose him for what will no doubt be a fairly minor fee and so it’s a blow for Valerien Ismael’s side.

There is however very little that teams in the Football League can do when a team like Manchester United comes calling for one of their players, whether it be a youth player or a first-team one.

Watford will just have to have better planning going forward – they need to promote their younger talents into the first-team quicker and look to get them tied down to longer-term deals.

If they can do that then they could be in better negotiating positions when situations like this arise in the future.