Liverpool ask about Championship man as Reds threaten to hijack Arsenal’s effort to sign player

Liverpool have ‘asked conditions’ of a potential deal for Romeo Lavia, says Fabrizio Romano, with the Reds now threatening to hijack Arsenal’s move for the 19-year-old.

Last week, Romano revealed on Twitter that Arsenal were in advancing talks to sign Lavia from Southampton this summer, with the player having verbally agreed to join the Gunners.

Arsenal though were said to be working on a deal for Declan Rice first, and that’s seemingly allowed Premier League rivals Liverpool to enter the running.

The Reds were linked alongside Lavia earlier this summer and now Romano has revealed on Twitter this morning that Jurgen Klopp’s side have asked about the conditions of a possible deal for Lavia.

Romano tweeted:

Understand Liverpool asked conditions of Roméo Lavia deal, they’re in the race. Arsenal, working on this deal for 15 days — no official bid from both clubs yet. 🚨🇧🇪 #LFC Man Utd and Chelsea, monitoring the situation but not in active talks yet. 🎥 More: https://t.co/TwNvVKW9eC pic.twitter.com/bLpMkL7G5y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023

Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, going on to feature 29 times in the Premier League for the Saints last season – City are reported to have a buyback clause in Lavia’s deal which is active until next year.

Where next for Lavia?

Arsenal looked like they were the clear front runners to sign Lavia last week. But Liverpool could quickly take the lead over Arsenal with the Gunners still involved in a heated transfer pursuit for Rice.

But with Lavia having verbally agreed to join Arsenal, whether or not Liverpool can tempt the player into changing his mind remains to be seen.

It’s Southampton’s decision to make though and they’ll want as much money for Lavia, and as soon as possible, so if Liverpool put an offer on the table which matches Southampton’s valuation, there might mot be anything standing in the way of Lavia to Anfield.

This is certainly an interesting move that’s unfolding, and expect there to be some more key updates on the situation before the end of the month.