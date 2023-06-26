Latest Sunderland news: Amad Diallo developments, goalkeeper wanted + more

Sunderland’s summer transfer plans took another step forward last week, after the Black Cats announced the surprise signing of PSV’s Jenson Seelt.

The move came out of the blue, with Sunderland signing the PSV youngster as their fourth permanent signing of the summer so far with Nectarios Triantis, Jobe Bellingham, and Luis Semedo having all already joined.

Since however, there’s been a couple of reports linking players with moves away from the Stadium of Light, with a new development regarding Premier League interest in Jack Clarke.

The 22-year-old has interest from a number of Premier League teams, but a report in The Sun on Sunday yesterday (page 61) revealed that Burnley are the only team to have made a bid so far – Crystal Palace and Brentford are yet to table an offer.

And the same report from The Sun on Sunday also revealed that League One new boys Leyton Orient are keen on signing Sunderland shot-stopper Alex Bass on loan this summer, with their current no.1 Lawrence Vigouroux set for Burnley.

Elsewhere, it’s said that Manchester United are yet to decide on Amad Diallo’s next move, but Fabrizio Romano adds that the player would prefer a return to Sunderland should he be sent out on loan again this summer.

A recent report from Mirror however has revealed that Sunderland’s new Championship rivals Leeds United are now looking into a potential loan deal for the 20-year-old this summer.

And lastly, The Northern Echo have recently revealed that striker Ross Stewart is likely to miss the start of next season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

Sunderland’s summer so far has been impressive, and with a few more signings they could yet be concrete contenders for a spot in the top six.