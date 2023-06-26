Latest Millwall news: Flemming price tag claim, Lions keen on Championship free agent + more

Millwall have made a fairly subdued start to the summer transfer window, but reports linking players with moves to and from The Den are starting to pick up.

And over the last few days, the main transfer story coming out of The Den is regarding Zian Flemming. Millwall signed the Dutchman for a club record fee of £1.7million last summer and Flemming would go on to impress in his maiden Championship season, scoring 15 times for the Lions.

Now though, Burnley are interested in signing the 24-year-old, but Millwall have reportedly rejected the Clarets’ latest bid for Flemming, with South London Press revealing that any bid would need to ‘significantly break’ the club’s current record sale which stands at £8million for George Saville.

Elsewhere, Southwark News says that George Evans is up for sale this summer – the 28-year-old featured just 11 times in the Championship last season, with manager Gary Rowett saying of his situation:

“He’s the sort of player who deserves to play more regularly. Of course we’ll look at that situation to see if we can help him play those games out somewhere.”

One player being linked with a potential move to Millwall this summer though is Josh Koroma. The Sun on Sunday yesterday (page 61) revealed that Koroma, 24, is a potential transfer target for the Lions, with his current Huddersfield contract set to expire at the end of this month.

Lastly, Rowett has discussed the future of Barnsley loan man Callum Styles. The Hungarian has interest from Watford following his 2022/23 spell on loan at The Den, and Rowett has revealed that his side remain interested in a permanent deal, but revealed that his Barnsley release clause is ‘quite high’.

Rowett also added:

“But he is a player that we would be interested in, at the right level. He’s Barnsley’s player and what they want to do could be completely different to what one or two other clubs want to do – that’s their prerogative.”