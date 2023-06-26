Latest Charlton Athletic news: Free agent set to sign, Addicks linked with PL man + more

Charlton Athletic look set for an active summer transfer window, with reports linking players with moves to the club starting to pick up.

Dean Holden guided the Addicks to an impressive 10th place finish last season. It came after the club made a poor start to the season under Ben Garner, but Holden has since given Charlton Athletic fresh hope of breaking out of the third tier in time.

And those hopes could be realised this summer with Charlton being linked with some potentially impressive signings, one of them being Mason Burstow.

The former Charlton Athletic man is still at Chelsea but journalist Darren Witcoop says that the 19-year-old is set to leave Stamford Bridge on loan this summer, and that Charlton are among those expected to be interested in a potential loan deal.

Another name reportedly on the Addicks’ radar is Ryan Tunnicliffe. The experienced, one-time Manchester United youngster is a free agent after leaving Portsmouth at the end of last season, with Daily Mail now revealing that Charlton are weighing up a potential swop for the 30-year-old.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently revealed on Twitter that Charlton are set to sign goalkeeper Harry Isted on a free transfer following his release from Luton Town. Isted spent the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley where he impressed, though it looks like Charlton will beat Barnsley to the signing of Isted this summer.

And that news comes in tandem with the news that Jojo Wollacott is a target for Scottish side Hibernian. An emerging report from Sottish outlet Daily Record claims that Hibs are keen on a potential deal for the 26-year-old.

Charlton’s summer plans then seem to be ramping up as we move towards July, with some exciting potential deals in the pipelines.