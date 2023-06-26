Latest Blackburn Rovers news: PL duo on radar, key man drawing European interest + more

The wheels are in motion for Blackburn Rovers, who have already made three signings so far this summer.

Blackburn Rovers have signed Sondre Tronstad and Niall Ennis on free transfers, whilst also signing Arnot Sigurdsson on loan from CSKA Moscow.

And yesterday, Blackburn Rovers were linked with another new potential signing in Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account that Rovers have joined the race to sign the 32-year-old shot-stopper this summer, with Darlow also of interest to Hull City and Middlesbrough.

The news comes amid fresh reports from yesterday (The Sun on Sunday, page 61) which claimed that Belgian side Anderlecht are keen on Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski – the Belgian international previously spent time at the club between 2012 and 2016 but would only rack up 13 league appearances during that time.

And it’s also claimed that Kaminski and his Rovers teammate Lewis Travis both have interest from Luton Town ahead of their Premier League campaign next season.

The Telegraph (via Vital Luton) says that the Hatters are looking into potential deals for both Kaminski and Travis this summer, with Millwall having already reportedly failed with a bid to sign Travis this summer.

Lastly, The Sun on Sunday yesterday (page 61) also revealed that Southampton and Blackburn Rovers are both in the race to sign Manchester City prodigy Kian Breckin this summer, but that the Saints are currently leading this particular transfer chase.

The midfielder played 24 times in the PL2 Division 1 for Manchester City’s U21 side last season, scoring eight and assisting four.

Blackburn Rovers’ summer transfer business looking to be getting well underway now, with the summer so far have been impressive for the club.