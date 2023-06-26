Coventry City and Swansea City enter Championship transfer battle for Everton ace

Coventry City and Swansea City are among the sides keen on Everton striker Ellis Simms, a report from the Daily Mail has claimed.

22-year-old striker Simms is in an uncertain position coming into the summer transfer window.

He thoroughly impressed on loan with Sunderland over the first half of the 2022/23 campaign but after his early return to Everton in January, he only managed one goal in 11 Premier League outings. His deal is up in 2024 and his situation has already piqued the interests of plenty of Championship sides.

It was claimed last week that Stoke City had joined Sunderland and Ipswich Town in the race for Simms and now, the Daily Mail has revealed there are two more interested parties.

They claim that Coventry City and Swansea City are both interested in the striker.

Interestingly though, Everton’s interest in Sky Blues star Viktor Gyokeres could open the door for a player-plus-cash exchange between the two clubs.

Ready for a move?

Simms has enjoyed successful spells away from Everton on loan and if meaningful minutes are to elude him at Goodison Park, a permanent move away from the club could be best for all this summer. He needs to play frequently and it could be Everton’s last chance to cash in with his deal up next summer.

If they open the door for him to move on, Simms will have plenty of Championship options to pick from.

Everton’s interest in Gyokeres and the possibility of a swap deal with Coventry City could make that move an intriguing option, but time will tell just how his situation pans out with such wide scale interest in his services.

Simms notched seven goals and two assists in 17 games with Sunderland. The season prior, he managed seven goals in 21 games with Hearts and in League One with Blackpool, Simms managed a return of 10 in 24, playing a key role in their promotion in 2021.