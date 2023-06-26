Coventry City agree fee to sell defender, personal terms now being discussed

Coventry City have agreed a fee to sell Josh Reid to former club Ross County, according to the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 26.06.23, 09:45).

Coventry City added Scottish defender Reid to their ranks in January 2021, signing him from Ross County. He had made his senior breakthrough with his hometown club before moving south of the border but in his two-and-a-half years with the Sky Blues, first-team chances have proven hard to come by.

Reid has played just once for City’s first-team and during a spell on loan with Stevenage over the second half of last season, he also made only one appearance.

Now, reports have claimed the 21-year-old is set to head back to Scotland.

The Daily Record has said that Coventry City and Ross County have agreed a fee over a return to Dingwall for Reid. As a result, he’s now free to discuss personal terms over a move to Malky Mackay’s Stages.

An unsuccessful stint

Reid’s move to Coventry City looked like a shrewd one a couple of years ago. He had broken into Ross County’s side at a young age and given the Sky Blues’ track record of signing and developing young players, Reid looked as though he could end up trodding a similar path to a higher level.

However, with a year now left on his contract, now seems like the best time for Reid to move on. He’s not been able to break into Mark Robins’ first-team and a sale allows the Sky Blues to recoup some of the six-figure sum they paid for him back in 2021.

It will be hoped that a return to Ross County can get Reid’s career back on track after a challenging spell with Coventry as he bids to come good on his potential.