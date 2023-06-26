Complications emerge in Bolton Wanderers’ pursuit of out of favour Championship ace

Bolton Wanderers are still expected to sign Bristol City man Kane Wilson but complications have emerged over fees, according to The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to fight for promotion once again next season and hopefully, the arrival of some fresh faces will only boost their chances of making a return to Championship football.

One man who has been linked with the Trotters is wing-back Wilson. The club have already signed Josh Dacres-Cogley as an option on the right-hand side following the end of Conor Bradley’s loan but despite his addition, Wilson remains on the radar.

Now though, a new update has emerged from The Bolton News regarding Wanderers’ pursuit of the Bristol City man.

They report that a stumbling block has been hit in negotiations regarding fees. However, it is added that those close to the deal still expect Wilson to become a Bolton Wanderers player, though he will spend the start of pre-season with his current club while Ian Evatt’s squad jet out to Portugal.

Fingers crossed

While it seems the pursuit of Wilson has hit the brakes for the time being, it will be hoped his signing can still be wrapped up further down the line. Injury hasn’t helped him during a tough year at Bristol City but after seriously impressed with Forest Green Rovers before heading to Ashton Gate, his proposed arrival is still one that will excite fans.

For the time being, Dacres-Cogley looks as though he’ll have a great chance to really impress Evatt upon arrival.

In him and Wilson, Wanderers would have two really strong options on the right-hand side, so it will be interesting to see just who can become the starting player if the Wilson can be completed.