Championship pair eyeing up swoop for Reading defender, reporter claims

Reading defender Tom McIntyre is drawing interest from two Championship clubs and a team in Scotland, as per reporter Darren Witcoop.

McIntyre has become a regular in Reading’s first-team since coming through the club’s youth ranks.

He’s notched 105 appearances across all competitions, with 41 of those outings coming during the 2022/23 campaign. He mainly played in his primary role as a centre-back but also filled in and left-back and in midfield when called upon. However, McIntyre’s efforts were not enough to save the Royals from relegation to League One.

Now though, it has emerged that some clubs could look to prize him away from Reading before they embark on third-tier football.

Reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that the Royals are facing a fight to keep McIntyre with two unnamed Championship teams keen. Another unnamed side from Scotland is interested, but no offers have been lodged as of yet.

McIntyre has a year left on his contract with the club, so Reading would be entitled to a fee for his services.

Heading elsewhere?

After Reading’s drop to League One, it won’t be a surprise if McIntyre begins next season in new surroundings.

He’s shown he’s a reliable performer at Championship level and as a versatile left-footed defender, he could prove a valuable asset in the years to come. At 24, he’s got plenty of time to develop further and has learned his trade at a high level, going straight from youth football to the second-tier rather than spending spells out on loan.

It remains to be seen just who the unnamed sides are though. Given Reading’s situation, they’re not exactly in a strong negotiating position, so it could be that those keen are eyeing up a possible cut-price deal, though it awaits to be seen just how much the Royals demand.