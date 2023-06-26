Blackpool agree swoop for relegated goalkeeper, report claims

Blackpool are preparing for League One football again and after making Albie Morgan their first addition of the window, Neil Critchley and the Tangerines will be hoping too add some more fresh faces to their ranks before the season commences in August.

Now, claims of another agreed deal have emerged from Football League World.

They report that Blackpool have agreed to sign 34-year-old goalkeeper O’Donnell from National League bound Rochdale.

Sheffield-born O’Donnell joined Rochdale on a two-year deal last summer and was their starting ‘keeper for much of the 2022/23 campaign. It was a tough one for the Dale as they suffered relegation, with O’Donnell keeping six clean sheets in 40 league games.

It seems he’s now set to stay in the EFL though, bolstering Critchley’s options in between the sticks at Bloomfield Road.

A cover option?

With Blackpool releasing Chris Maxwell and Stuart Moore, there will be room for O’Donnell to impress over pre-season. If he does join the club, him and Daniel Grimshaw will be the only senior shot-stoppers on the books at the club.

Someone of his experience will act as a reliable cover option. You would expect Grimshaw to be the starting choice of the two but if he gets the chance to perform in pre-season, O’Donnell will be hoping to prove he’s still got what it takes to offer a reliable presence in between the sticks after his time at Rochdale.

Time will tell if the deal can be wrapped up but after the signing of Morgan, the rumoured deal for O’Donnell shows Blackpool’s summer recruitment drive is starting to gain some momentum.