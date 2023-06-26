3 forwards Millwall should keep in mind amid new transfer rumours

Millwall are in the market for new attacking additions this summer and rumours have been circulating on the transfer front in recent days.

Millwall man Tyler Burey looked to be closing in on a move to Oxford United but The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61) revealed he isn’t too keen on dropping into League One. Regardless, that hasn’t stopped the Lions from identifying Josh Koroma as a potential addition.

It could be wise for Gary Rowett and co to keep other options in mind though. So here, we put forward three attackers Millwall should have their eyes on…

Josh Ginnelly – Hearts

Ginnelly’s chance in the Championship came with Preston in 2019 following an impressive stay at Walsall. It looked to have come a bit early for him though and after a season on loan with Hearts, he moved there permanently in 2021.

Now 26, Ginnelly has shown his talents in Scotland. Playing on the wing or as a striker, he notched 13 goals and seven assists in 41 games across all competitions last season. He looks ready for another shot in the Championship and fits the mould as a versatile, out of contract forward.

Yakou Meite – Reading

Following Reading’s relegation, Meite is heading for free agency and could prove a shrewd pickup.

Again, he can play out wide or through the middle and offers a powerful presence going forward. He managed 47 goals in 165 games for the Royals and could prove a handful in Millwall’s attack. If a player with Championship pedigree is Rowett’s preference, Meite could be the ideal option.

Andrei Ivan – Universitatea Craiova

Last but not least is Andrei Ivan, a more left-field option but one worth considering. He’s spent almost his entire career in his native Romania but after another impressive season and with his deal up this summer, the time may have come for him to branch out.

Playing off the left-wing or through the middle, Ivan managed 17 goals and four assists in 42 games for Universitatea Craiova. He’s a 17-time Romania international and could be a gamble worth taking as a free agent.