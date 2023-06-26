3 central midfielders Blackburn Rovers should consider amid recent Manchester City rumours

Blackburn Rovers are said to be keen on Manchester City youngster Kian Breckin but it could be wise for the club to keep some alternatives in mind.

Breckin comes into this summer off the back of an impressive season with Manchester City’s U21s and his talents haven’t gone unnoticed. Blackburn Rovers have been linked but so have Southampton, and with ex-City academy manager Jason Wilcox now the Saints’ director of football, the relegated side are leading the race, as per The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, pg. 61).

Rovers would be mind to keep some alternatives in mind so here, we put forward three worth considering…

Luke Cundle – Wolves

Cundle spent last season on loan at Swansea City and after starting in fairly underwhelming fashion, he developed well and proved his influence as the campaign progressed. He could play as a no.8 or attacking midfielder, offering creative and goal threat from midfield.

One thing he has over Breckin is senior experience though, which could help him make an impact from the get-go.

Cesare Casadei – Chelsea

An ambitious suggestion, but one definitely worth making nonetheless.

Casadei is set to head out on loan again this summer and it wouldn’t be a surprise if bigger things await him after his spell at Reading but a switch to a promotion-chasing Championship side Blackburn Rovers could also work. His return of seven goals in seven U20s World Cup games shows just what he’s capable of but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Chelsea want him to play top-flight football next season.

Lewis Fiorini – Manchester City

Fiorini didn’t set the world alight with a struggling Blackpool but much of his season was hampered by injury. If he could stay fit, he could be a real force at Championship level.

His return of six goals and five assists in a starring loan stint at Lincoln City shows he’s ready for second-tier football and his ability to play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder would add some valuable versatility to Tomasson’s midfield.