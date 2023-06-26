26-year-old Southampton defender emerges on Newcastle United’s radar

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is the subject of interest from Newcastle United, according to the Daily Mail.

Southampton have seen a whole host of their players linked with exits following their relegation from the Premier League and some high-profile departures are expected before they embark on the 2023/24 campaign.

Now, claims of interest in ex-Spurs man Walker-Peters have emerged from the Daily Mail.

Champions League bound Newcastle United are in the market for more options at full-back and it is claimed that Walker-Peters is someone they maintain an interest in. The 26-year-old is comfortable is comfortable on either the left or right-hand side and can play as either a full-back or wing-back if needs be.

It is said Walker-Peters ‘won’t come cheap’, but the price could drop as the window progresses.

The London-born defender has been with Southampton since 2020, playing 120 times since then. He has two years left on his current contract at St. Mary’s.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Another heading for the Premier League?

Like the vast majority of the players being linked with exits, Walker-Peters’ talents are far above the Championship and he can definitely warrant a move back to the Premier League. His versatility makes him a valuable asset too, and that could make him an ideal signing for Newcastle United.

They’ve got the money to spend but it might go elsewhere first. It wouldn’t be a surprise if further interest emerges in the full-back either, so the Southampton man could have some solid options to pick from this summer.

The Saints have a big few weeks ahead before the Championship season gets underway and as time passes, departures should start to pick up, making way for new boss Russell Martin to recruit players that fit his play style and setup.