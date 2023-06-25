Wolves’ asking price emerges as Stoke City push to sign six-cap international

Stoke City would like to sign ‘keeper Matija Sarkic for around £600,000, far short of Wolves’ £2m valuation, according to The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61).

Stoke City had six-time Montenegro international Sarkic on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign. He had a spell on the sidelines across March and April but still made a good impression with the Potters, managing three clean sheets in eight games.

As a result, Stoke have been linked with a reunion swoop this summer. So far, nothing has come of the speculation, but a new update has now emerged from The Sun on Sunday.

They report that Wolves are demanding £2m for the 25-year-old shot-stopper. The Potters are far short of that valuation though as they hope to land him for close to £600,000.

Sarkic has been at Molineux since the summer of 2020 and has two years remaining on his contract with the Premier League club.

1 of 25 What was the first game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign? Huddersfield v Burnley QPR v Rotherham United Sheffield United v Watford Birmingham City v Coventry City

Ready for a move?

Goalkeepers have to wait patiently for their chance to impress and in Sarkic’s case, it might be hard to see him breaking into the starting XI with Wolves given that they have Jose Sa and Dan Bentley to pick from in between the sticks.

Sarkic has shown what he’s capable of while on loan away from the club so given his place in the pecking order at Molineux, it isn’t a surprise to see Stoke pursuing a reunion. They’ll need to up their offer for the shot-stopper if they want a deal to work though, with a fairly sizeable gap in valuations as it stands.

It shouldn’t be too hard to get the deal to work given Sarkic’s standing at Wolves but time will tell if they’re going to pay what they need to in order to bring him back to Staffordshire.