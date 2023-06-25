Trusted reporter provides update on Premier League transfer battle for Sunderland star

Sunderland have only received a bid from Burnley for star winger Jack Clarke, with Brentford and Crystal Palace yet to firm up their interest with an offer, as per The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, pg. 61).

Sunderland man Clarke was key to their success over the 2022/23 campaign. Playing almost entirely on the left-wing, the 22-year-old notched 11 goals and 13 assists in 50 games across all competitions, helping fire the Black Cats to the Championship play-offs.

Ultimately, Tony Mowbray’s side fell short, but Clarke’s impressive performances have seen him draw plenty of interest since the close of the season.

Speculation has been rife over a potential move back to the Premier League and now, reporting in The Sun on Sunday, Alan Nixon has revealed the latest.

As it stands, Burnley are the only ones to make a bid for Clarke. That offer came in at £10m but Brentford and Crystal Palace are yet to firm up their interest. The Clarets and Sunderland remain far apart in valuations though.

Time will tell

Judging by the latest update, there’s not going to be any imminent movement on the Clarke front. With Brentford and Palace yet to bid and Sunderland and Burnley still far apart on valuations, this could be one that drags over the summer and pans out in the latter stages of the window.

Clarke showed his Premier League potential during his time with Leeds United and looked destined for a long career at the top. His time with Spurs and the subsequent loans stunted the momentum he had built but after developing well under the watchful eye of Mowbray, he looks back on track for the top of the game.

It remains to be seen just where he ends up though, with plenty of suitors keen on securing his services before the window’s end.