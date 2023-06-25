Stockport County joined by Tranmere Rovers in pursuit of departed Nottingham Forest man

Stockport County have been joined by Tranmere Rovers in pursuit of goalkeeper Jordan Smith after his Nottingham Forest exit, as per The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61).

Stockport County will now have to see off competition from their League Two rivals if they are to lure the stopper to Edgeley Park as they prepare for another year in League Two.

Smith, who is 28-years-old, has been released by Forest this summer and has a big decision to make on his next move as he weighs up his options.

The Sun claim Tranmere are now keen on landing him as they look to continue their recruitment drive in this transfer window under Ian Dawes.

Stockport face battle

Stockport’s current number one is the popular Ben Hinchcliffe but they need someone to compete with him for the number one spot in the next campaign following Vit Jaros’ return to Liverpool following the expiration of his loan. Bobby Jones has penned a new deal recently but it remains to be seen whether he is ready to make the step up to become a first choice ‘keeper in the Football League.

Therefore, the Hatters could see Smith as an ideal addition. They have so far delved into the market to land left-back Ibou Touray and versatile attacker Billy Chadwick from Salford City and Hull City respectively.

Smith has been on the books of Forest for his whole career to date and made 54 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, as well as having loan spells away from the City Ground to gain experience at Ilkeston, Nuneaton Town, Barnsley and Mansfield Town to get some game time.

Tranmere are now believed to be interested and the race is on between them and fellow North West outfit Stockport.