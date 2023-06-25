Southampton leading Blackburn Rovers in race for Manchester City teenager

Southampton are leading Blackburn Rovers in the race for Manchester City youngster Kian Breckin, according to The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, pg. 61).

Southampton and Blackburn Rovers will both be hoping to fight for promotion next season but both need productive transfer windows before they can get too excited about their prospects for the new season.

The Saints will be hoping to kick on with their recruitment drive now that Russell Martin is officially in place. Blackburn on the other hand have already started their summer well, signing Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday reports that the two could do battle for Manchester City midfielder Breckin.

The 19-year-old central midfielder managed eight goals and four assists in 28 games across all competitions last season. He could head out on loan this summer and Jason Wilcox is keen to bring him to St. Mary’s. It is the Saints who lead the race, but Blackburn have also been ‘alerted’.

Ready for a loan?

Plenty of Manchester City’s top young talents have cut their teeth out on loan in the early stages of their development and after a strong showing in youth football, Breckin looks ready to make a step up to the senior stage.

He’s a goalscoring and creative threat from central midfield primarily, though he can operate further forward as a no.10 or sit deeper in a defensive midfield role if needs be.

Southampton have the obvious link through ex-City man Wilcox and that could work in their favour in a battle for Breckin. Ewood Park has been a great proving ground for Premier League talents before though, making Blackburn Rovers another strong option for City and their Manchester-born prodigy.