Obstacle emerges in Bolton Wanderers’ pursuit of German midfielder

Bolton Wanderers hold hope of signing FC Schalke midfielder Florian Flick but face work permit issues over a deal, as per The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61).

Flick has one season left on his current deal with Schalke, who were relegated from the Bundesliga last season.

He played eight times in the Bundesliga for his parent club but then dropped out of the starting XI, resulting in him moving to FC Nuremberg on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Bolton Wanderers were linked with Flick earlier this month but now, a new report from Alan Nixon and The Sun and Sunday has issued a new update. It is said that while the Trotters still hope they can get a deal done for the 23-year-old, the club face work permit issues in their bid to bring him to these shores.

Bolton finished 5th in League One last season, then losing out to Barnsley in the play-off semi-final. Like all sides, they will be looking to strengthen ahead of the new season, starting in early August.

An eye-catching swoop?

On paper, this would be a good move for Bolton Wanderers to get over the line. They would be getting a player with experience of a higher level of football. Flick has 12 games of Bundesliga experience tucked under his belt, as well as 43 games in Germany’s second-tier competition.

Whilst he isn’t a goal-scoring midfielder, he plays the important role of a defensive midfielder sitting in front of the back four. Flick also offers versatility, with his defensive play style allowing him to slot in the backline if needs be too.

When all is said and done, putting all things aside, a move by Bolton Wanderers for Flick is a move they should pursue and look to get over the line.

He’d prove an eye-catching signing for the Trotters and could be a player who proves influential in Ian Evatt’s bid to take the club back up the leagues.