Newcastle United and Spurs keeping tabs as Bournemouth battle for League One star

Newcastle United and Spurs are keeping tabs on Ronnie Edwards as Bournemouth battle Crystal Palace for the Peterborough United star, according to The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 65).

Peterborough United centre-back Edwards has long been touted as one of the EFL’s most promising young players.

Posh signed him from Barnet back in August 2020 and since then, he’s become a regular at London Road. At only 20, he’s played 87 times for the club, holding down a starting spot in the Championship before doing the same in League One over the 2022/23 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, he’s been subject of transfer speculation before and now, a new update has emerged from The Sun on Sunday.

They report that Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are set to battle for Edwards. Palace had a £7.5m offer turned down last summer and are expected to go in again, this time alongside the Cherries. They’re not the only interested parties though, with Newcastle United and Spurs both keeping a watchful eye on the situation.

Destined for a move?

After missing out on promotion, Posh are set to undergo a pretty significant rebuild this summer. A whole host of players have been transfer listed and the recruitment will focus on signing young, hungry players.

Edwards still has plenty to offer and wasn’t named on the transfer lost but it feels as though he’s outgrown the club. He’s a regular for England at U20 level and looks primed for a big move to the Premier League sooner rather than later as he looks to come good on his sky high potential.

The funds from a sale would go a long way to rebuilding Darren Ferguson’s squad and while Posh might want to hold out for a bigger fee, allowing him to move on early in the window could be best for Edwards’ prospects and their own rebuild.