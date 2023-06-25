Millwall forward’s stance on potential League One move emerges after reports of accepted bid

Millwall forward Tyler Burey isn’t keen on dropping into League One amid rumours over a move to Oxford United, The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61) has revealed.

Burey found game time hard to come by over the 2022/23 campaign. He was on the fringes of Gary Rowett’s starting XI, mainly finding minutes off the bench before being cast to the sidelines through injury.

Overall, he played 26 times across all competitions, managing one goal and one assist in the process.

In recent weeks, rumours have circulated over a potential exit too. The South London Press revealed Millwall had accepted a League One bid for the forward before Alan Nixon reported on Patreon that Oxford United were closing in on a move.

Now though, a new update has emerged from The Sun on Sunday, denting the U’s hopes.

It is said that a fee is in place to send Burey to the Kassam Stadium but the player isn’t keen on dropping to League One.

A good move?

While Burey seemingly has reservations over dropping into League One with Oxford United, a switch to the third-tier could be beneficial for the forward. He’s not been able to nail down a starting spot with Millwall yet and while there have been promising moments for him in the Championship, Burey still looks like a raw talent in need of some polishing.

His speed and physicality combined with his directness and versatility could make him a valuable player at The Den in the years to come but with Oxford, he would likely find regular starting football.

That could be most important for his development as he looks to come good on his high potential. Liam Manning and Oxford will be hoping to embark on a far better season next time around and having Burey onboard would be a boost to their hopes of pushing up the League One table again.