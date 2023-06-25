Middlesbrough keeping an eye on 20-year-old Manchester City star

Middlesbrough are among the sides keeping tabs on Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, as per The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61).

Young goalkeeper Trafford comes into this summer off the back of two thoroughly impressive loan spells with Bolton Wanderers. He first joined the League One side in January 2022, then returning for a second stint over the 2022/23 campaign.

Overall, the shot-stopper managed 33 clean sheets in 74 games, conceding just 58 goals in the process.

In the meantime, he’s been gaining caps for England’s Young Lions and all the while, his stock has been on the up.

Another season with Bolton is out of the question, raising interest in what could be next for Trafford. Now, a new update has emerged from The Sun on Sunday. They report that City could be open to selling Trafford for £6m plus add-ons to make room in their squad, with Middlesbrough keeping tabs alongside newly-promoted Sheffield United.

Boro are in need of a new goalkeeper following the end of Zack Steffen’s loan deal at the Riverside.

A perfect addition?

Boro already have the City link thanks to Steffen’s successful loan, so they could look to use that to their advantage if they want to sign Trafford this summer. He’s got a seriously bright future ahead of him so it might be a surprise to learn that he could be sold rather than loaned, though that should definitely interest Boro and more.

He’d be a ‘keeper who could come in and take the no.1 shirt straight away but most importantly, he’s got a seriously high ceiling. Trafford could be someone that stays as a no.1 for the years to come or could hold a big resale value in the future.

Time will tell just how his situation pans out and competition for his services seems inevitable, but if Boro firm up their interest, Trafford could be the perfect goalkeeping signing for Michael Carrick this summer.