Loan approaches made for QPR prodigy as Gareth Ainsworth weighs up next move

QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong has been subject of loan enquiries but Gareth Ainsworth is yet to decide on his immediate future, according to Darren Witcoop.

QPR added Armstrong to their ranks in 2020, signing him from Irish side Shamrock Rovers. He’s since become one of the club’s top young players, impressing in the academy and while out on loan with Torquay United and Aldershot.

As a result, he found himself in and around the first-team over the 2022/23 campaign. Armstrong played 24 times across all competitions, chipping in with one assist in the process while operating across the front three.

Fans are intrigued to see what comes next for the 20-year-old and now, reporter Witcoop has issued an update.

Speaking on Twitter, Witcoop states that QPR have been approached with loan enquiries regarding the Republic of Ireland youth international. At the moment though, manager Ainsworth is yet to decide whether he wants to keep Armstrong around the first-team or to send him out on loan until January.

QPR have fielded loan enquiries for striker Sinclair Armstrong. Hoops boss Gareth Ainsworth still undecided whether Armstrong gains further experience in the EFL until January or keeps him around the first-team where he’s currently on the fringes #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 25, 2023

The key for Armstrong

Regardless of what decision Ainsworth and co come to, the absolute priority has to be ensuring that Armstrong is getting game time wherever he is, be it at Loftus Road or out on loan in the Football League.

It’s clear to see just what he’s capable of and there’s no doubt that the young striker as a high ceiling. However, while he possesses the physicality attributes to perform at a senior level, he’s still a raw talent in need of some polishing before becoming the go-to striker in West London.

There are plenty of clubs in League One and Two who have proven themselves as sides who can be trusted with top young talents and Armstrong could definitely benefit from linking up with one. Time will tell just what Ainsworth decides to do though as he still needs more bodies in attack ahead of the new season.