Leyton Orient keen to replace star man with Sunderland fringe player

Leyton Orient are keen to sign Sunderland ‘keeper Alex Bass as a replacement for Lawrence Vigouroux, according to The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61).

Leyton Orient are heading for League One and shot-stopper Vigouroux was crucial in getting them back up to the third-tier.

However, his contract is up this summer and the ex-Liverpool man is heading for the Premier League. He’s set to join newly-promoted Burnley to bolster Vincent Kompany’s options in between the sticks ahead of the new season.

It leaves the O’s without a starting ‘keeper and one of there most influential players, but as per The Sun on Sunday, they’ve identified their replacement. It is claimed Richie Wellens is keen to sign Sunderland man Alex Bass on loan to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

Bass served as Anthony Patterson’s no.2 last season following his arrival from Portsmouth. He made only two first-team appearances, with both coming in cup competitions.

A suitable replacement?

It won’t be easy to replace Vigouroux, both in terms of presence off the pitch and his goalkeeping ability. That said though, Bass could prove a solid goalkeeping addition if Orient were able to bring him in on loan from Sunderland.

He’s got EFL experience from his time at Portsmouth, also spending a season on loan with Bradford City.

Bass has spent much of his career waiting patiently for a chance to be the no.1 and with Patterson holding down the starting spot at the Stadium of Light, his best chance of doing so next season will almost certainly come away from the Black Cats. The 25-year-old could prove a worthy replacement for Burnley-bound Vigouroux but Orient will be sure to have plenty of options lined up as they prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.