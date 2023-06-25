Leeds United target Manchester United prodigy

According to the Daily Mirror’s Steve Bates, Leeds United are targeting Manchester United’s Amad Diallo as Wilfried Gnonto eyes a move away from Elland Road.

19-year-old Gnonto lit up the Premier League last season, shining in a dull campaign for Leeds United. The 10-cap full Italy international scored two goals and created four assists in 24 Premier League appearances for the Whites.

Aside from this output, Gnonto’s pace and potential also marked him out as a youngster with a bright future ahead of him.

Amid interest from a number of clubs, Daily Mirror reporter Bates says that Leeds United are eyeing up Manchester United’s Ivorian prodigy Diallo as they prepare to lose top prospect Gnonto. Bates says that another loan move looks likely for Manchester United starlet following his thoroughly impressive stint with Sunderland during the 2022/23 campaign.

In 43 games for the Wearsiders, Diallo starred at the Stadium of Light with 14 goals and four assists across all competitions.

Softening the blow?

Leeds United fans are a hard bunch to please, they would be up in arms if a talent like Gnonto left the club.

However, they would be placated, somewhat, if the talented Diallo could come in as a replacement. It would be an almost like-for-like, talent-for-talent swap with Gnonto leaving Elland Road and Diallo arriving.

Of course, the Whites need to get their new manager in place first; something that will hopefully come sooner rather than later.

However, regardless of the manager situation, Diallo is someone that could prove pivotal in the Whites’ bid to return to the Premier League. He’s shown just what he’s capable of at Championship level, but with such talent will likely come heavy competition for his services if Manchester United are to send him out again this summer.