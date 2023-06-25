Huddersfield Town interested in move for relegated Wigan Athletic man

Huddersfield Town are interested in a move for Wigan Athletic man Callum Lang, according to Alan Nixon.

Former Liverpool youngster Lang has been at the DW Stadium since joining Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2013. 24-year-old Lang’s time with the Latics has seen him make 114 senior appearances since coming through the academy, scoring 28 goals and registering 16 assists.

Relegated last season from the Championship, Lang is now said to be a target for Neil Warnock’s Terriers. Nixon reports on his Patreon that Huddersfield Town want to do a deal for the forward to bring him back to the second-tier.

This interest comes on the back of a Championship campaign where Lang scored one goal and provided four assists in 35 appearances.

The versatile Lang also has experience out on loan from Wigan Athletic. In spells with the likes of Oldham Athletic (16 goals), Morecambe (10 goals) and Motherwell (five goals), he has shown he know where the back of the net is.

A clever swoop?

Huddersfield Town preserved their Championship status under the irascible guidance of veteran Warnock.

He took the reins of the then-struggling Terriers and marched them to safety and has stayed on at the John Smith’s Stadium for the coming campaign.

Warnock has his eye on Lang and it is a good place to have his gaze. He would slot seamlessly into Huddersfield Town’s brand of football and has shown he can be prolific in the EFL before. Lang’s experience across League One and the Championship will be invaluable to what could be a new-look Huddersfield Town outfit.

Wigan Athletic could do with an influx of funds and if Huddersfield choose to firm up their interest, this certainly seems like a feasible move for all parties.