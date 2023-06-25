Grimsby Town interested in out of favour Sheffield United player

Grimsby Town are interested in Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, as per a report from The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61).

Grimsby Town are in the market for a new goalkeeper or two this summer as they gear up for the 2023/24 campaign.

Both Max Crocombe and Ollie Battersby are leaving the Mariners, leaving Paul Hurst with no senior shot-stoppers to pick from heading into pre-season. Now though, claims of interest in one ‘keeper have emerged from The Sun on Sunday.

It is said that Grimsby Town are interested in Sheffield United man Eastwood, who could head elsewhere again next season.

Eastwood spent spells with Ross County and Rochdale over last season. He mainly served as a backup in Scotland and his time at Spotland was a tough one as the Dale fell out of League Two and into the National League.

Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Manchester City’s James Trafford and to make way for him, Eastwood could depart.

A good move for all?

Eastwood certainly looks as though he could benefit from making a permanent move to a club where he could really settle down and push for a start. His loan spells have often seen him serve as a backup, so allowing him to move somewhere permanently could allow him to bide his time for a starting chance.

He previously spent time on loan with Grimsby Town in 2021 but he was unable to save them from relegation and struggled with injury.

It’s no secret that the Mariners need goalkeepers and Eastwood could prove a fairly safe option as they look to bolster their options. Time will tell if their rumoured interest develops into anything more serious, but it would be a surprise to see Sheffield United block an exit for the ‘keeper.