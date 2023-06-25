European club keen on 30-year-old Blackburn Rovers man, report claims

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is drawing interest from former club RSC Anderlecht, according to The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61).

Speculation over Kaminski’s Blackburn Rovers future has been rife in recent weeks. He dropped out of the starting XI due to injury and Aynsley Pears held onto the no.1 shirt for the remainder of the season, even when the Belgian returned to fitness.

Doubts have been cast over his future at Ewood Park and newly-promoted Luton Town have been credited with interest.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday states that the Hatters could have competition in the form of Belgian giants Anderlecht.

It is said that while Rovers could see Kaminski if someone can get closer to their £6m valuation, the Jupiler Pro League side are also keen on the ‘keeper. Kaminski spent four years on the books with Anderlecht earlier in his career, keeping 10 clean sheets in 22 appearances before being sold to KV Kortrijk.

On the move?

Kaminski has cut a popular figure during his time with Blackburn Rovers and it proved a bit of a surprise when he lost his place in the side. However, Pears has warranted his stay in between the sticks, performing well in the Belgian’s absence.

Kaminski has shown he’s capable of holding down a starting spot at this level though and certainly has the ability to do so at a higher level or over in Europe again. An asking price of £6m seems fair too given that he’s regularly called up to the Belgium squad, alongside his obvious abilities in between the sticks.

A return to Anderlecht could appeal but time will tell if Luton are to firm up their interest by getting closer to Rovers’ valuation of the ‘keeper.