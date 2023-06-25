Cheltenham Town targeting swoop for defender after Derby County exit

Cheltenham Town are interested in Curtis Davies following his departure from Derby County, as per The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, printed edition, page 61).

Cheltenham Town are weighing up a potential summer swoop for the 38-year-old defender as they prepare for another season in League One.

Davies, who is a former England youth international, has been released by the Rams after the end of the last campaign and he has a decision to make on what to do next.

According to The Sun on Sunday, he has now emerged on the radar of the Robins and they prolong his career by another 12 months at least.

Experience is key for Cheltenham

Cheltenham could see Davies as someone to inject some valuable experience into their ranks ahead of next term. They finished 16th in the table last season in League One and were nine points above the drop zone in the end.

The Robins did well considering they lost Michael Duff to Barnsley last summer. He has now moved on to Swansea City in the Championship as he continues his impressive managerial career to date.

Davies joined previous club Derby in 2017 and spent six years on the books of the Rams, making 175 appearances in all competitions to date. The Rams narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the last campaign on the final day after losing away at Sheffield Wednesday.

He started his career at Luton Town and has since gone on to play for West Brom, Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Hull City. The Londoner captained the latter and scored for the Tigers in the 2014 FA Cup final at Wembley against Arsenal before their eventual 3-2 loss. Nevertheless, he did feature in the Europa League during his time in East Yorkshire.