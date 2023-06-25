Charlton Athletic want midfielder after Portsmouth exit

Charlton Athletic want to sign Ryan Tunnicliffe following his departure from Portsmouth, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Charlton Athletic are looking to snap up the former Manchester United man as they prepare for another season in League One.

Tunnicliffe, who is 30-years-old, is available on a free transfer following Portsmouth’s decision to not hand him a new deal at the end of the last campaign.

The Daily Mail now claim that the Addicks are keen to lure him to The Valley as they seek to bolster their ranks.

Charlton plot addition

Charlton have delved into the market to land Harry Isted on a free transfer after his exit from Luton Town. The London club could now see Tunnicliffe as their next addition as Dean Holden looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League now and has made over 200 appearances in his career to date as he weighs up his next move.

Tunnicliffe would give the Addicks more competition and depth in midfield which is useful in a 46 game plus season. They also have a vacancy to fill in the middle of the park following Albie Morgan’s exit.

The Mancunian started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before going on to make two first-team appearances. He also had loan spells away from the Premier League giants at Peterborough United, Barnsley and Ipswich Town to help boost his development.

Fulham snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2013 and he has since had stints at Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Luton and most recently Pompey, as Charlton emerges as a potential next destination for him.