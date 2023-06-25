Bolton Wanderers edge closer to new signing, reporter claims

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Bolton Wanderers are moving closer to sealing a deal for St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus.

Baccus, who a six-cap Australia international, has been heavily linked with the Trotters this month and Nixon now says that this is a move gaining traction.

On his Patreon post, the Sun man says that he is undergoing a medical with Bolton ahead of a £250,000 switch.

This would be a deal that sees the player leave his current club St Mirren just one season after arriving at the SPL side from Western Sydney Wanderers on a free transfer.

That debut campaign in Scotland has seen the holding midfielder make 28 appearances, scoring two goals and registering one assist.

He will be joining a Bolton side that finished 5th in League One, failing to get past Barnsley in the Play-Off semi-final.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Incoming Bolton addition

First and foremost, Bolton fans will get a player in Baccus who is fresh from plying his trade in the top-tier of Scottish football.

They will also get someone who has just gone through a World Cup campaign with Australia, helping the Socceroos qualify from their group only to lose narrowly to eventual winners Argentina in the Round of 16.

According to data from WhoScored, despite being a defensive midfielder, Baccus gets himself into place to take 1.2 shots per game. He also makes 4.5 defensive contributions (2.4 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 1 clearance, 0.2 blocks) per game.

Distribution-wise, he completed 73.8% of his passes with St Mirren last season. The was made up of 17.7 completed passes per game, 16.5 of these being short passes.

This would tend to show that he prefers a close passing game rather than hitting balls out from the back, helping work the ball upfield.

Baccus has shown that he can handle the rigours Scottish football and that will give him a foot up and an advantage for performing at League One level.