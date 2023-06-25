Blackpool eyeing free transfer swoop for Wigan Athletic man

Blackpool are keen on Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones, reports Alan Nixon.

Blackpool are interested in luring the stopper to Bloomfield Road this summer following the return of Neil Critchley as manager.

The Tangerines were relegated to League One alongside the Latics last season and are now looking to land their number one, according to reporter Nixon on his Patreon.

Jones, who is 34-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent. His current side have been in discussions with him over a new deal, as detailed on their retained list, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

Blackpool eyeing stopper

Blackpool could see Jones as someone to compete for their place between the sticks ahead of the next campaign. He is an experienced player who has racked up 380 appearances in his career to date.

The Kirkby-born man joined Wigan back in 2017 and has been a decent servant to the club over the past six years. He has played 117 games during his spell at the DW Stadium, 17 of which came last term, and he has kept 30 clean sheets. He has also featured for the likes of Leyton Orient, Preston North End and Stevenage in the past.

Jones knows what it takes to get out of the third tier having helped the Latics do it twice in the past so that knowledge would come in handy for the Tangerines as that will be their aim under Critchley.

The Seasiders have been patient with their recruitment so far in this window as they weigh up their options. They need to ensure that they bring in the right type of characters to give them the best chance of bouncing back to the Championship.