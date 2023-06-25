Blackburn Rovers join Middlesbrough and Hull City in goalkeeper transfer chase

Blackburn Rovers have joined Middlesbrough and Hull City in the race for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, reports Alan Nixon.

Blackburn Rovers are keen to lure the 32-year-old to Ewood Park as they prepare for the next Championship season.

The Lancashire side just missed out on the play-offs in the last campaign and will be aiming for the top six again next time around.

According to reporter Nixon on Patreon, Rovers have identified Darlow as a potential addition with the transfer window now open and they will have to see off competition from league rivals Boro if they are to win the race for his signature. Hull also want him back, as per HullLive.

Blackburn join chase

Darlow has proved he is a solid goalkeeper at Championship level and he would be a shrewd addition by Blackburn if they were able to get a deal over the line. The stopper was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis by Newcastle back in January when the Tigers came calling.

He was a hit with the East Yorkshire outfit and made the number one spot his own at the MKM Stadium. However, his loan stint with Liam Rosenior’s side is now over and it remains to be seen whether he will be heading back there or elsewhere.

Darlow joined Newcastle back in 2014 from Nottingham Forest and has since made exactly 100 appearances for the Premier League club in all competitions. He has slipped down the pecking order now though behind the likes of Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka and an exit remains a distinct possibility over the next couple of months.

Blackburn have become the latest club to be linked as they hunt for reinforcements under Jon Dahl Tomasson.