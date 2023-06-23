Zian Flemming: Potential price tag and Millwall’s stance discussed as Burnley take interest

Millwall’s record signing Zian Flemming has been linked with a summrer move to Burnley.

A report from Football Insider yesterday revealed that Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is a keen admirer of Flemming’s and that his Clarets side are weighing up a potential swoop for the Dutchman.

Millwall paid a record fee of £1.7million for Flemming last summer and he shone for the Lions in his debut season at the club, scoring 15 goals and assisting three more in the Championship.

Potential price tag

Millwall really didn’t pay much for a player with as much quality as Flemming. The Lions got a good deal on a good player and if they’re forced into selling the midfielder this summer, or later down the line, it’ll undoubtedly be for a fee much higher than what they paid for him.

Transfermarkt value Flemming at €4.2million (£3.59million). A good potential idnciator for Flemming to Burnley though could be the Clarets’ purchase of Scott Twine from MK Dns last summer – a very similar player with similar stats, albeit in League One, and at a similar age, signed by Burnley for a reported fee of £5million.

Millwall fans though will tell you that Flemming should command at least an eight-figure fee, though after one season in the Championship and having arrived for so little, that might be slightly ambitous.

Millwall’s stance

Ahead of the January transfer window last season, Millwall boss Gary Rowett spoke out on expected interest in Flemming. He iterated the fact that transfer decisions are owner John Berylson’s to make, and soon after the end of last seaosn Flemming himself spoke of his happiness and content at being a Millwall player.

So for now, both Millwall and Flemming seem adamant and happy to continue together. He remains under a long-term contract at the club and so there’s no need to sell, but clubs in the Championship need to be selling clubs to a degree and so it’s likely that Millwall have a price.

It could be a case of Burnley putting offers on the table and seeing if they land anywhere near Millwall’s valuation of Flemming.